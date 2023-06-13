Photo: AAron Ontiveroz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

After seven years of service, Shannon Sharpe officially signed off on “Undisputed” today (June 13). The retired NFL player-turned-sportscaster got teary-eyed as he said his goodbyes during a live broadcast of what he declared to be his final show.

Sharpe did his best to thank each and every person he worked with during his time on the popular program — from the audio technician who gave him a mic each day to the front desk woman who would ask if he wanted pancakes and bacon for breakfast. After going through a long list of staff he appreciated, he fought back tears while thanking co-host Skip Bayless for believing in him. “I’ll never forget what you did for me. All I ask is when you lay your head on your pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had,” the tight end said as one of his final pleas to the person he shared the screen with.

“This definitely made a lot of grown men cry around the world. Especially me. This show will never be the same without you, Shannon. Thank you for all the memories,” one supporter wrote on the video in the official “Undisputed” YouTube account’s comment section. “Still can’t believe it, Unc. You’ve stood your ground and kept it 100 every time you walked on that set. That’s all a person can ask for. ‘I gave you everything I had,’ a quote I will take with me for the rest of my life. I appreciate you, Unc. I haven’t had a father since I was 18. Your quotes and ‘great-grandmother quotes’ taught me to be true to who I am, and don’t worry about how people feel about me. As long as I’m honest and trustworthy, then I’ve done my part,” another wrote.

The impact of his departure was also felt on Twitter. “Literally, this show made the mornings before school 10 [times] better. I can just remember laughing [every morning] to Shannon’s crazy [analogies]. I will miss Shay and this show so much,” one user tweeted. At the end of May, The New York Post stated Sharpe would be exiting after he agreed to a buyout with Fox.

See more reactions below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Shannon Sharpe
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

The CW continues Bringston University's story with a season 3 renewal for "All American: Homecoming"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

At least 9 injured in mass shooting following Denver Nuggets NBA Finals win

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 14 Retro “Laney”

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Barack Obama congratulates the Denver Nuggets on winning their first NBA championship

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023

Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to emergency room in prank gone wrong

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Brittney Griner and WNBA players' safety under review after "provocateur" harassed her at Dallas airport

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

50 Cent says majority ownership of BET is something worth exploring

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

The CW continues Bringston University's story with a season 3 renewal for "All American: Homecoming"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

At least 9 injured in mass shooting following Denver Nuggets NBA Finals win

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 14 Retro “Laney”

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Barack Obama congratulates the Denver Nuggets on winning their first NBA championship

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023

Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to emergency room in prank gone wrong

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Brittney Griner and WNBA players' safety under review after "provocateur" harassed her at Dallas airport

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

50 Cent says majority ownership of BET is something worth exploring

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
News

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

Last month, an unhoused fan went viral for watching Lil Durk’s music video on a projector in a tent on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance

In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.31.2023
View More