Shannon Sharpe is not here for Phil Jackson’s recent take on Black Lives Matter during the NBA bubble and called him out on “Undisputed.”
On April 24, Sharpe and his co-host Skip Bayless spent a segment of their show discussing the former Los Angeles Lakers coach’s comments. During a podcast with Rick Rubin, Jackson shared he hasn’t watched an NBA game since 2020 because BLM had taken over with slogans and logos, according to the Daily Mail.
“I watched how the game evolved and decided… when they went into the lockout year, and they did something that was kind of wanky,” Jackson said. “They did a bubble down in Orlando, and all the teams that could qualify went down there. And they had things on their back like, ‘Justice,’ and a little funny thing like, ‘Justice just went to the basket, and equal opportunity knocked him down.’ And somebody had another name for a guy who has… on the back of his jersey; he had some other slogan. So, my grandkids thought that [it] was pretty funny to play up those names.”
The retired NBA coach continued, “I couldn’t watch that. They even had slogans on the floor. On the baseline. It was catering. It was trying to cater to an audience. Or try to bring a certain audience into play. And they didn’t know that it was turning other people off. People want to see sports as non-political.”
Phil Jackson says he hasn’t watched the NBA since the Bubble:
“They even had slogans on the floor and the baseline. It was trying… to bring a certain audience to the game, and they didn't know it was turning other people off. People want to see sports as non-political.” pic.twitter.com/njYUCnL45p
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 22, 2023
After hearing his comments, Sharpe looked toward Bayless with a few words. “Can you tell dumb dumb politics have always been in sports?” he asked. The former NFL player then listed athletes previously involved in politics while participating in sports.
“[Muhammad] Ali, Jack Johnson… Go back in [the] history of time,” Sharpe noted. “Politics have always been in sports. Now, all of a sudden, it turns him off… Come on, Phil. You sound foolish.” Watch the segment below:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.