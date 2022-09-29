Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.29.2022

Matt Barnes has provided yet another update amid the Ime Udoka cheating scandal. After retracting his initial statements about the situation, the former NBA player is now saying that further revelations have the potential to “flip the game upside down” should they ever make it to the public eye.

“Like I heard, it’s not about what he did, I guess it’s about who he did it with,” said Barnes in an interview with VladTV on Wednesday (Sept. 28). “This is not something that’s, you know, only in the NBA. It happens in the workplace all around. It’s not so much the act.” He also opened up about how stipulations vary across various organizations. “Some teams have rules, some teams don’t,” Barnes explained, recalling some of his own past relations. “If I talked to a cheerleader here or there, it wasn’t really that big of a deal, but just as far as kind of moving up further than that? That was never my cup of tea. There were too many women that weren’t even in this workspace that, you know, we can hang out with.”

He also continued his sentiment that he’s “praying” for everyone involved, once again noting that the situation is “heavy.” Barnes also took a moment to praise Udoka’s coaching abilities. “Oh he’s a great coach,” Barnes added. “Boston will figure out a way, but you know if everything comes out, he’ll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again, to be honest with you… it’s pretty heavy, man. It’s just some stuff you can’t do. Not judging, to each his own. I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but if everything comes out it could get extra hot in the kitchen for him.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Udoka has officially been suspended by the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season due to “unwanted remarks” made to a female staffer. Actress Nia Long, who is currently engaged to Udoka, has requested privacy for her family at this time. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ime Udoka
Matt Barnes
Nia Long

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Social Justice

Doorcam catches salesman calling man N-word instead of "neighbor"

“Somebody ringing your doorbell then calling you a ‘n**ger’ is crazy, actually,” one person tweeted.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.27.2022
News

Twitter is horrified after Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans pictures leak

Her representative shared that the 44-year-old created the profile to show off her Savage X Fenty ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.27.2022
View More