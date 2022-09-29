Matt Barnes has provided yet another update amid the Ime Udoka cheating scandal. After retracting his initial statements about the situation, the former NBA player is now saying that further revelations have the potential to “flip the game upside down” should they ever make it to the public eye.

“Like I heard, it’s not about what he did, I guess it’s about who he did it with,” said Barnes in an interview with VladTV on Wednesday (Sept. 28). “This is not something that’s, you know, only in the NBA. It happens in the workplace all around. It’s not so much the act.” He also opened up about how stipulations vary across various organizations. “Some teams have rules, some teams don’t,” Barnes explained, recalling some of his own past relations. “If I talked to a cheerleader here or there, it wasn’t really that big of a deal, but just as far as kind of moving up further than that? That was never my cup of tea. There were too many women that weren’t even in this workspace that, you know, we can hang out with.”

He also continued his sentiment that he’s “praying” for everyone involved, once again noting that the situation is “heavy.” Barnes also took a moment to praise Udoka’s coaching abilities. “Oh he’s a great coach,” Barnes added. “Boston will figure out a way, but you know if everything comes out, he’ll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again, to be honest with you… it’s pretty heavy, man. It’s just some stuff you can’t do. Not judging, to each his own. I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but if everything comes out it could get extra hot in the kitchen for him.”

Cheating on Nia Long is crazy. https://t.co/iD0Sx2DMRT — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) September 22, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Udoka has officially been suspended by the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season due to “unwanted remarks” made to a female staffer. Actress Nia Long, who is currently engaged to Udoka, has requested privacy for her family at this time. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”