Stephen A. Smith is joining sports fans who are wondering where the accountability is for other people in the industry following news about the alleged Ime Udoka scandal.

“There’s plenty of white folks in professional sports that’s doing their thing. And I say that not complimentary,” said Smith during an episode of “First Take” today (Sept. 22). “I don’t see the information out about them. Why are we talking about this guy? It ain’t none of our d**n business. It should’ve never been put out there by the Celtics organization.” As previously reported by REVOLT, ESPN reported that Udoka, who is currently engaged to actress Nia Long, is facing a year-long suspension after allegedly having an affair with a female franchise staff member.

Although some of Black Twitter took care of Udoka, because one simply does not play around when it comes to the illustrious Nia Long, others are wondering where’s the chatter for former NFL quarterback Brett Favre who is currently being accused of playing a role in a recent welfare scheme in Mississippi. “ESPN being too quiet about Brett Favre,” said one social media user. “We saw Vick dogfighting coverage headlines for months, this is considerably worse.”

According to Mississippi Today, text messages filed in court last week reveal that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant may have helped Favre in an alleged scheme to divert federal welfare money to build a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi where Favre’s daughter played the sport prior to transferring to Louisiana State University.

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III also took to Twitter with his thoughts on the incident. “If you are more upset about Ime Udoka and the Celtics situation than Brett Favre stealing millions in welfare money from the poorest people in our country in Mississippi then you are part of the problem,” wrote Griffin in a tweet.