Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.23.2022

It’s been a messy 48 hours for Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Wednesday (Sept. 21), news broke that he cheated on actress Nia Long. The two share a child and have been together since 2010.

Udoka reportedly had a consensual affair with a female staff worker, however, as new details begin to come to light, it seems that may not have been the full story. According to an article by The Athletic, the Celtics had been aware of the alleged workplace romance since July. However, the team later learned Udoka made “unwanted comments” to the woman involved.

Today (Sept. 23), the New York Post added that the Celtics launched an internal investigation. Yesterday (Sept. 22), board members, including team owners and president Brad Stevens, held a private meeting before announcing their decision to suspend Udoka for the entire 2022-23 basketball season.

Following their ruling, Udoka released a short statement: “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

While the majority of yesterday’s tweets on Black Twitter were messages like, “Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long, get him out the league,” others questioned the severity of his punishment. “The way they hyping this Ime Udoka situation, you’d think he stole [$5 million] in welfare funds from Mississippi,” one tweet read. The message was referring to former NFL quarterback Brett Favre reportedly stealing federal funds to build a volleyball stadium.

Others, like ESPN sports personality Stephen A. Smith, argued that Udoka’s private life should have never made it to public news. “There’s plenty of white folks in professional sports that’s doing their thing. And I say that not complimentary,” he said on-air yesterday. Smith added, “I don’t see the information out about them. Why are we talking about this guy? It ain’t none of our d**n business. It should’ve never been put out there by the Celtics organization.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ime Udoka

Trending
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
News

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy talk about "A Different World" wedding

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison discussed the 30th anniversary of their “A Different World” wedding ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022
View More