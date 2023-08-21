On Sunday (Aug. 20), Coi Leray took to the stage during Detroit’s Afro Nation festival, which saw additional appearances from Davido, Latto, Burna Boy, and more. Following her rousing set, the New Jersey-based talent shared some images from the day on Instagram while also confirming the imminent release of a new project.

“This EP is for all the unapologetic, carefree, self-love, doing what makes YOU HAPPY type of b**ches,” the short message read. “FIVE SONGS LOADING.”

Back in June, Leray blessed the masses with her sophomore LP, COI, a 16-song body of work with collaborations alongside David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, Skillibeng, and the late James Brown. The project was led by the singles “Players,” “Bops,” “My Body,” and “Run It Up.” Outside of her own work, this year also saw her contributing to tracks like Dave East’s “Sex So Good,” Roy Woods’ “Hate Me,” Metro Boomin’s “Self Love,” RAYE’s “Flip A Switch. (Remix),” and OhGeesy’s “Better Together.”

During the 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta, the XXL Freshman alum spoke about her career journey thus far. “I don’t really have any regrets,” she stated. “I feel like everything happens for a reason and I’ve been with the same people since I’ve started, so I would say to just always surround yourself with good people.”

She continued by reflecting on the overall success that she’s experienced, specifically in regard to her debut album, 2022’s Trendsetter, and its biggest standouts. “The future [for Coi Leray] looks like a major superstar,” she said. “I feel like I’m super talented, I’ve accomplished so much. ‘No More Parties’ is already double platinum. My album already shattered so many of my goals and it’s like 100 streams away from a huge one of mine.”

Check out Coi Leray‘s aforementioned announcement here.