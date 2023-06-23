Photo: Cover art for Coi Leray’s ‘COI’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Today (June 23), Coi Leray unveiled her sophomore LP, COI, a 16-track offering with collaborations alongside Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. Johnny Goldstein and David Guetta handled the bulk of the album’s production, while London On Da Track, Cubeatz, TBHITS, and more provided additional support.

In an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, the New Jersey-based talent explained her decision to use her name for the title. “I feel like, even just self-titling it COI, I want people to understand everything that is just about me,” she said. “At home, they call me Coi; Coi Leray is my brand. But my mom, everybody, you or anybody here in the room, I would want you to call me Coi ’cause it’s a personal thing.”

She also opened up about working with Goldstein and Guetta, both of whom have made massive contributions within the pop landscape. “A lot of kids don’t know that [Guetta] is one of the first EDM DJs who actually [brought] EDM and hip hop together,” the XXL Freshman alum stated. “We’re in the studio, David is giving me his full time. I got Johnny. They got their laptops open… It’s like a party. David Guetta, he believes in me so much.”

COI follows 2022’s Trendsetter, which contained 20 cuts and assists from heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Polo G, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Lil Durk, the last of whom joined Leray on the double platinum hit “No More Parties.” Since then, she’s continued her momentum with loose drops like “The One” with James Blake, “Involved,” “One Wish (Freestyle),” “Fly Sh!t,” and “Wasted.” Leray could also be heard on songs by Dreezy, B-Lovee, 42 Dugg, Calvin Harris, DDG, and RAYE. Press play on COI and the aforementioned interview below.

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Queen Latifah to receive honors at upcoming Kennedy Center ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Fivio Foreign drops off visuals for "One Night" & "Drillin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa turns up in "Referral" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023
