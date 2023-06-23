Today (June 23), Coi Leray unveiled her sophomore LP, COI, a 16-track offering with collaborations alongside Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. Johnny Goldstein and David Guetta handled the bulk of the album’s production, while London On Da Track, Cubeatz, TBHITS, and more provided additional support.
In an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, the New Jersey-based talent explained her decision to use her name for the title. “I feel like, even just self-titling it COI, I want people to understand everything that is just about me,” she said. “At home, they call me Coi; Coi Leray is my brand. But my mom, everybody, you or anybody here in the room, I would want you to call me Coi ’cause it’s a personal thing.”
She also opened up about working with Goldstein and Guetta, both of whom have made massive contributions within the pop landscape. “A lot of kids don’t know that [Guetta] is one of the first EDM DJs who actually [brought] EDM and hip hop together,” the XXL Freshman alum stated. “We’re in the studio, David is giving me his full time. I got Johnny. They got their laptops open… It’s like a party. David Guetta, he believes in me so much.”
COI follows 2022’s Trendsetter, which contained 20 cuts and assists from heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Polo G, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Lil Durk, the last of whom joined Leray on the double platinum hit “No More Parties.” Since then, she’s continued her momentum with loose drops like “The One” with James Blake, “Involved,” “One Wish (Freestyle),” “Fly Sh!t,” and “Wasted.” Leray could also be heard on songs by Dreezy, B-Lovee, 42 Dugg, Calvin Harris, DDG, and RAYE. Press play on COI and the aforementioned interview below.
