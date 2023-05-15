“BIG PURR.” Coi Leray is getting to the money while sending a positive message. Today (May 15), the WNBA unveiled a new campaign starring the 26-year-old hitmaker just in time for the start of their 2023 season which kicks off this Friday (May 19).

“WNBA champion A’ja Wilson helps us define More Than Game! MORE THAN GAME takes what’s already loved about the WNBA and shows that there’s even more. More supernatural. More multidimensional. More practice. More perfect. More primetime. This is for the culture. [Hashtag] More Than Game,” a tweet from the organization read. The post included a video of the Las Vegas Aces athlete playing basketball over Leray’s track “Players” as the artist narrated the clip.

Narration by the @coi_leray 🎙️ It's up this szn fasho, we ready 😏 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2023

“Yeah, this league is a sisterhood. It’s way more than just a game,” Leray began as an instrumental of the hit is heard in the background. “It’s an empire. A fearless empire. More side-swiping steals. Check. We got hoops, drive, and passion. Easy. More buckets, extra sauce. Order up. More dimension-defying dimes, more dancing than a Saturday night. Now this is what I call ‘prime time.’ You see that?” the “No More Parties” artist said in the 30-second ad.

Leray appears to be a fan of the game. Just yesterday (May 14), she retweeted a video showing a “Sellout crowd for the WNBA’s first-ever game in Canada.” The young star showed her support and added several fire emojis to the post. This season will feature a record-high 40 games for each of its 12 teams, the organization previously announced in November 2022 when sharing the schedule. “We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2023 season and building on the success of last season, which was our most-watched in 14 years and set records for social media engagement, digital consumption, and merchandise sales. The expanded schedule will provide fans greater opportunities to see the best players in the world compete on the game’s biggest stage,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said at the time.