Today (Aug. 18), Ciara unveiled a new EP titled CiCi, a seven-song offering with assists from Chris Brown, J.R. Rotem, Theron Thomas, Big Freedia, and more. In addition to the release, fans can also check out a video for the Lil Baby-assisted “Forever,” which the veteran songstress produced alongside JAYDOT, Precision Productions, and Thomas. The track, which samples Troop’s “All I Do Is Think Of You,” is an ode to enjoying life with a special someone.

“Everyone’s hatin’, goin’ half on a baby, they think that I’m crazy, ’cause one night only can be enough, some say I’m hatin’ because I be sayin’, ‘Love is amazin’,’ I know I’m not the only one, hold on, I want a real world together, if I’m trippin’, let me know, one plus another is better, babe, you spendin’ all your time alone…”

The accompanying clip for “Forever” comes courtesy of Taj and Dre and sees the ATLiens throwing on their best outfits to celebrate a wedding. Following the ceremony, the party keeps going at the reception, complete with synchronized moves from Ciara and her girls and line dancing from members of Kappa Alpha Psi.