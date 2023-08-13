Those jokes and sometimes degrading comments that critics let rip on social media about all things related to Ciara are not flying under the singer’s radar. But she is making a conscious decision to keep her more raw and unfiltered alter ego, CiCi, in check instead of clapping back at haters in the comments.

“Ciara, she keeps it cute, you know? She’s a mom of three [and] all that good stuff,” said the singer, who at the time had not yet revealed her fourth pregnancy, in an interview with Billboard this month. “But CiCi — and Ciara, she stays unbothered — but CiCi? Sometimes, she wants the smoke. Sometimes, she wanna turn up,” she explained, further denoting the line of demarcation between the two personas.

But when asked about her take on Black Twitter and the never-ending debates and criticism about her husband, Russell Wilson, or her ex-fiancé, Future, the Beauty Marks Entertainment founder said that not even she is immune to the temptation of letting off a few targeted snide remarks.

“Remember I said Ciara she keeps it cute, and you know up there, CiCi, you know, sometimes she wanna say a couple thangs,” she said of the internet drama before making the pivot to focus on the energy she tries to cultivate on a day-to-day basis. “I think what we always say in life is, you know, keep the main thing, the main thing. So, for me, that’s always my philosophy. I’m always focused on the joy. It is a little bit of unbothered energy. So, yeah, that’s how I kind of like look at life. I wanna live my life full of joy and happiness and just good stuff.”

And if there was ever any doubt about how committed she is to her husband of seven years, she put it to bed on her newest track featuring Chris Brown, “How We Roll.” On it, she sings, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid/ You my heart, I’m your rib/ If I ever had to for you, I would do a bid.” Shortly after the video dropped, Ciara revealed that she was expecting the couple’s third child together. They share son Win and daughter Sienna, as well as her eldest son, Future, whom she had with her “Mask Off” ex.