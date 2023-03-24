Photo: VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ciara is enjoying life and making good music, but that appeared to go over some folks’ heads as the Georgia native once again defended her actions. Today (March 24), she released her latest track, “Da Girls,” and its accompanying music video.

The anthem inspires women, especially those that are independent. In one instance, Ciara sang: “This is for the girls getting money. This is for the girls that don’t need no man. This is for the girls whose in love with theyself. This for all the girls who done did it by theyself.”

Some listeners took offense to the lyrics given that the singer is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, but Ciara reminded those with backlash after the song dropped that they’re missing the entire point of “Da Girls.”

After its release, the singer shared a picture of herself with a captioned above that read, “Me watching y’all miss the point.” Underneath, as the new song played in the background, Ciara wrote, “A woman’s independence is not dependent on their relationship status. Keep rocking your crown, queens.” She ended the message by sending love to viewers with emojis.

However, this isn’t the first time the “And I” artist had to defend herself from critiques. On March 15, Ciara hopped on TikTok to gracefully clap back at individuals who had problems with what she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Joined by Wilson, the “Level Up” singer wore a backless, floor-length sheer gown on the party’s carpet. The front of Ciara’s dress had a very low cut, while the back showed the artist’s thong peeked through. Not too long after the press snapped their photos, the internet began chattering about Ciara’s fashion choice of the night.

While fans and body-positive supporters came to the 37-year-old’s defense, the singer made it known that she was not letting herself be affected by the backlash. “Selective outrage,” Ciara captioned a TikTok video of herself covered in an oversized sheet. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Chlöe's "Body Do" gets crowned a bop as it puts Twitter in a chokehold

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ciara gives a shoutout to all “Da Girls” in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares sensual new "Body Do" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Victoria Monét and Lucky Daye bring the "Smoke" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lizzo gets dismissed after being selected for jury duty: “I wonder why?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Halle Bailey keeps it simple in Gucci campaign debut

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey gives fans an early gift ahead of 'In Pieces' album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ciara
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Chlöe's "Body Do" gets crowned a bop as it puts Twitter in a chokehold

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ciara gives a shoutout to all “Da Girls” in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares sensual new "Body Do" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Victoria Monét and Lucky Daye bring the "Smoke" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lizzo gets dismissed after being selected for jury duty: “I wonder why?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Halle Bailey keeps it simple in Gucci campaign debut

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey gives fans an early gift ahead of 'In Pieces' album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More