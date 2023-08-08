Today (Aug. 8), Ciara took to social media to reveal that she is pregnant. This will be her fourth child overall and third with husband Russell Wilson.

In a short black-and-white clip, a visibly expectant Ciara dances around a swimming pool as her latest single, the Chris Brown-assisted “How We Roll,” plays in the background. She even shared one of the song’s lyrics in the video’s description, a direct message to the aforementioned father-to-be. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib,” the line read.

The singer had her first son, Future Zahir, in 2014 while in a relationship with rapper Future. After their subsequent breakup, she began dating Wilson in early 2015. The two married at England’s Peckforton Castle a year later. Sienna Princess and Win Harrison came into the world in 2017 and 2020, respectively.