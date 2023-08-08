Photo: Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Today (Aug. 8), Ciara took to social media to reveal that she is pregnant. This will be her fourth child overall and third with husband Russell Wilson.

In a short black-and-white clip, a visibly expectant Ciara dances around a swimming pool as her latest single, the Chris Brown-assisted “How We Roll,” plays in the background. She even shared one of the song’s lyrics in the video’s description, a direct message to the aforementioned father-to-be. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib,” the line read.

The singer had her first son, Future Zahir, in 2014 while in a relationship with rapper Future. After their subsequent breakup, she began dating Wilson in early 2015. The two married at England’s Peckforton Castle a year later. Sienna Princess and Win Harrison came into the world in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

“I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl, I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me,” Ciara said in a cover story feature with GQ in 2021. “It’s exactly this.”

Wilson added, “They’re all so close. They all like taking care of each other, so every day I come home from work and it’s late at night, it’s after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family, but it’s also, you know, our family. It’s us.”

“God is the center of it all for us,” the NFL quarterback continued. “And that’s a foundation for us. I think as we get to do everything together, business, life, kids, you know, parenthood, all that stuff, in every one of those categories, the center of it is God and our faith.”

Revolt - New Episodes