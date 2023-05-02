Big Freedia is back with her latest dose of empowering music. Over the weekend, the New Orleans bounce icon returned with her new single, “$100 Bill,” and recruited Ciara for a guest feature. The offering is packed with positive affirmations that will encourage listeners to put their best foot forward. On the song, the two artists go back and forth with their lyrics about feeling comfortable in your own skin:
“Walked in looking like a $100 bill, new money, that’s how I feel/ Yeah, I’m bop, bop, boppin’ for real, I look like a $100 bill/ So fresh, so clean, so fresh, so clean, looking expensive, looking expensive, looking expensive/ Gas me up, gas me up, and the mirror don’t lie, don’t lie/ Walked in looking like a $100 bill, new money, that’s how I feel/ Yeah, I’m bop, bop, boppin’ for real, I look like a $100 bill”
“’$100 Bill’ is about feeling like new money hot off the press! Big money! Feelin fresh and extra fabulous, but mostly, about feeling good in your own skin. Owning your walk, your talk, your scent, your ride, anything that makes you feel like your best self,” said Big Freedia via press release. “Ciara and I have been talking about working together for a while, so this track was perfect with her.”
Ciara’s last body of work was 2019’s Beauty Marks, an 11-song project that saw features from Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland. Beauty Marks also included major tracks like “Level Up” and “Freak Me.” Since then, she has stayed connected with fans by dropping singles like “JUMP,” “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker, and most recently, “Da Girls.”
Be sure to press play on Big Freedia’s brand new “$100 Bill” single featuring Ciara down below.
