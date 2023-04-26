Photo: Screenshot from Jackson Wang’s “Slow” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

One of Jackson Wang’s dream collaborations has officially come to life. Yesterday (April 25), the Hong Kong-born artist unveiled his latest single, “Slow,” which boasts a feature from Ciara. The accompanying visual sees the two artists fuse their love for choreography together as they dance against a series of ethereal backdrops. On the song, Ciara lays her smooth vocals over the hypnotic instrumental:

“Take it slowly, you gotta pace yourself, oh (Oh, baby)/ It’s me and you only, I don’t want nobody else (No, no, baby), but you gotta take it easy, slow the pace, ain’t a race, woah/ I’m here all night for love, that’s right, when you please me, pump the breaks, you can take your sweet time”

Wang, who grew up admiring the veteran R&B songstress, said via press release, “Collaborating with Ciara was like catching lightning in a bottle. Her energy, passion, and creativity elevated this track to new heights, and her unwavering commitment to excellence inspired us to create something truly magical.”

“The first time I heard the song ‘Slow,’ I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” added the “Goodies” singer. “I loved the melodies and the catchiness of the song. Jackson’s voice and his energy are infectious, and I am excited to be part of his incredible journey!”

“Slow” is a follow-up to Wang’s MAGIC MAN album, which made landfall in September 2022. Ciara’s last body of work was 2019’s Beauty Marks, an 11-song project that saw features from Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly RowlandBeauty Marks also included major tracks like “Level Up” and “Freak Me.” Since then, she has stayed connected with fans by dropping singles like “JUMP,” “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker, and most recently, “Da Girls.”

Be sure to press play on Jackson Wang’s brand new “Slow” music video featuring Ciara down below.

