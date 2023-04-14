Back in March, Ciara dropped off her most recent single, “Da Girls,” an uplifting anthem just for the ladies. The hit just got even better today (April 14) as she recruited two rising stars Lola Brooke and Lady London to join her for the official remix. The track arrives with a music video directed by Sara LaCombe, where the trio spends the day letting loose in a luxurious mansion. On the updated rendition, Brooke kicks things off with her freshly added verse, which makes sure to give a shoutout to the originator herself:

“Two steps ahead Like Ci, fitted in Fenty, I’m bad like Rih/ I’m thee, I’m she, I don’t need no he, these Black girl braids gon hug my cheeks (come on)/ What I look like being pressed? Gonna rock these pants like a freakum dress/ Got my name engraved on American Express”

Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout 2022 with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and “Here I Come.” Back in January, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions. The Brooklyn-bred emcee celebrated by recruiting two of her fellow rap girls, Latto and Yung Miami, for the official remix of her breakout record “Don’t Play With It.”

Lady London’s most recent body of work was January 2022’s Lady Like: The Boss Tape, a 13-track offering with features from MAKAELA and Dub Aura. Just prior to that, she dropped off a joint body of work with Murrille titled I Kant Make This S**t Up. Most recently, she unleashed her “Pop Ya S**t (Freestyle)” track, which went on to take social media by a storm.

Be sure to press play on Ciara’s brand new “Da Girls (Girls Mix)” featuring Lola Brooke and Lady London down below.