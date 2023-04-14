Photo: Screenshot from Ciara’s “Da Girls (Girls Mix)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Back in March, Ciara dropped off her most recent single, “Da Girls,” an uplifting anthem just for the ladies. The hit just got even better today (April 14) as she recruited two rising stars Lola Brooke and Lady London to join her for the official remix. The track arrives with a music video directed by Sara LaCombe, where the trio spends the day letting loose in a luxurious mansion. On the updated rendition, Brooke kicks things off with her freshly added verse, which makes sure to give a shoutout to the originator herself:

“Two steps ahead Like Ci, fitted in Fenty, I’m bad like Rih/ I’m thee, I’m she, I don’t need no he, these Black girl braids gon hug my cheeks (come on)/ What I look like being pressed? Gonna rock these pants like a freakum dress/ Got my name engraved on American Express”

Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout 2022 with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and “Here I Come.” Back in January, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions. The Brooklyn-bred emcee celebrated by recruiting two of her fellow rap girls, Latto and Yung Miami, for the official remix of her breakout record “Don’t Play With It.”

Lady London’s most recent body of work was January 2022’s Lady Like: The Boss Tape, a 13-track offering with features from MAKAELA and Dub Aura. Just prior to that, she dropped off a joint body of work with Murrille titled I Kant Make This S**t Up. Most recently, she unleashed her “Pop Ya S**t (Freestyle)” track, which went on to take social media by a storm.

Be sure to press play on Ciara’s brand new “Da Girls (Girls Mix)” featuring Lola Brooke and Lady London down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on “Queen Radio”

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Rae Sremmurd brings the energy in new "Torpedo" performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Lloyd Banks connects with Method Man for "101 Razors"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

NJOMZA embraces her "Emotional" state in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Chris Brown delivers a long-awaited gift to R&B fans with his Ciara collaboration announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Check out THEY.'s new album 'Nü Moon'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs team up on 'Champagne For Breakfast' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ciara
Lady London
Lola Brooke
Music Videos
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on “Queen Radio”

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Rae Sremmurd brings the energy in new "Torpedo" performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Lloyd Banks connects with Method Man for "101 Razors"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

NJOMZA embraces her "Emotional" state in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Chris Brown delivers a long-awaited gift to R&B fans with his Ciara collaboration announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Check out THEY.'s new album 'Nü Moon'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs team up on 'Champagne For Breakfast' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More