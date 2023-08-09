Released on Friday (Aug. 4), I Showed U So notably contains a single titled “The One,” an ode to the 35-year-old reality star-turned-entrepreneur. “Can I watch you count $5 million in your lingerie? F**k a rose, this a Rolls-Royce, every day like Valentine’s Day,” he raps on the Yung Dee-produced offering. A matching video for the emotionally charged track shows Gotti and Simmons living it up on a tropical getaway.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the couple made their blossoming relationship public back in January, sharing images together on New Year’s Day. Their posts were subsequently flooded with comments from fans and supporters, many of whom referenced Gotti’s classic line from the 2015 hit “Down In The DM.” “Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons, they like, ‘D**n Gotti, you bold,’ f**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know,” the lyric read.

If you missed it, you can check out I Showed U So, “The One,” and another recent clip for “Pop My S**t” below.