On Wednesday (July 26), Yo Gotti took to social media to announce that he and DJ Drama were reuniting for the Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Showed U So. The project will serve as the sequel to 2006’s I Told U So, a groundbreaking effort that boasted collaborations alongside Young Buck, Slim Thug, La Chat, and more. “Hanging out the Phantom in a foreign country wit’ my n**gas wit’ me and the girl I always wanted. Still ain’t did my net worth, but I gotta be up nine figures. I manifested this s**t,” the Memphis star stated on Instagram.

Today (July 27), Gotti unveiled the lead single from the forthcoming project titled “No Fake Love,” which is produced by Lenny Schmied, MoXart Beatz, Smatt, Southside, and Yannick Gujer. As the title suggests, the song sees him focused on staying above fraudulent relationships while running up the scoreboard for him and his circle:

“I heard they don’t f**k wit’ me, I don’t f**k wit’ them, they say they gon’ do somethin’ to a n**ga, I ain’t one of them, boy, please, put your hands on him, a gangsta gon’ die, fake love, I don’t even believe my b**ches when they cry, f**k love, I be havin’ motion, buy that b**ch a bag, I can’t give her no emotion…”