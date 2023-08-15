Coi Leray had a funny response when a fan tried to entice her by using artificial intelligence (AI) to plan the perfect date. A video detailing the experience was posted to social media by the fan after the exchange. Needless to say, they will not be connecting for a night out anytime soon.

The fan sent a direct message to the rap star’s Instagram account asking her to allow him to take her out for an evening. In the message he claimed, “Not even lying. Give me one date and it will be the best night you’ve ever had.” Expressing interest in the idea, she replied, “What’s the date?”

The fan decided to use the Facemoji keyboard’s AI feature to come up with the perfect night out for the rapper. After reviewing a list of suggestions, he decided that the best idea was a romantic boat trip on the high seas. According to the video, the fan thought that it was an idea all girls would love.

Responding to her question, he replied, “Taking a boat ride and watching the sunset.” Her response to the date suggestion was quick and hilarious: “How about [you] take a boat ride out of my DMs.”

Coi Leray is known for her slick wordplay on her tracks and this interaction showed that she is also quick-witted in real life. The artist is not shy when it comes to speaking her mind and her fan interactions on social media have become somewhat legendary. She has taken on keyboard warriors who make off-color comments about her and those who accused her of being “cocky” about her career.

The “No More Parties” rapper has seen significant success in the music industry. Her albums have been well-received and she has collaborated with a number of influential artists, including Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Nicki Minaj.