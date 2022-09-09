Earlier this week, Coi Leray made the exciting announcement that she is officially performing during this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) alongside Saucy Santana. To set the tone before the main event, Leray celebrates today (Sept. 9) by dropping off a new track titled “Fly S**t.” The offering captures the spirit of Fashion Week as the New Jersey-bred star raps about looking your best to feel your best:

Ridin a foreign my trunk in the front, neck wrist bussin’ it’s lit like a blunt/ Shut down the mall get whatever I want, 10 racks on a fit only wear that s**t once/ Two tone cullinan truck, feelin like giannis I get bucks/ We really runnin it up, b**ch don’t spill what’s in my cup

It’s goin down goin down, gotta get you in my bedroom need that s**t right now/ It’s goin down goin down, I’ma make you feel special let me show you how/ Only fly s**t, wake up make deposits, hot topic/ They know I got options, only fly s**t, wake up make deposits/ Hot topic, they know I got options, this audemars my diamonds pink

At the top of April, Coi Leray unleashed her Trendsetter album, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals for cuts from the project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo. In related news, Coi Leray recently wrapped up her “Trendsetter Tour” this summer. The tour kicked off back in May in San Francisco and hit major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new “Fly S**t” track down below.