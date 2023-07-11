On Friday (July 7), Coi Leray dropped off a new visual for “Make My Day,” a collaboration with David Guetta that saw additional production from Johnny Goldstein. Sampling Technotronic’s “Pump Up the Jam,” the upbeat offering is full of boastful bars about Leray’s status in the game, haters, and more.

“Yeah, we pop up on ’em like a piñata, and we goin’ off on this b**ch like a siren, Tupac, baby, ’cause you know I’m a rider, and hot like a sauna, man, I’m hot like lava, feelin’ like fab and the bucket is Prada, feelin’ like cash, should’ve came with a comma, I said ‘hakuna matata,’ these b**ches don’t want a problem, yeah, they understood the assignment…”

The accompanying clip for “Make My Day” was released in conjunction with Facebook and Instagram owner Meta as part of their “It’s Your World” campaign, which is described as “a celebration of all the ways people use Meta’s universe of tech to make positive things happen in their lives.” Using those aforementioned applications, Coi Leray quickly turns into an animated basketball player who competes against monsters à la Space Jam.

“Make My Day” is the latest single from the New Jersey talent’s sophomore studio LP, COI. Released in June, that project consisted of 16 songs and contributions alongside the likes of Skillibeng, Lola Brooke, Giggs, and Saucy Santana.