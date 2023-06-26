On Friday (June 23), Coi Leray blessed the masses with her sophomore LP, COI, which contains 16 songs and additional appearances from David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. Shortly after the album’s release, the New Jersey-based talent dropped off a visual for “Get Loud,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced effort that sees her rapping about getting the party started over a nostalgic sample.

“Baby, move your hip, don’t break it, we don’t come for the spot, we take it, really running this s**t like Matrix, got ’em mad, take a look at their faces, all this a**, yeah, I feel like Kim, margarita got a b**ch on 10, trendsettеr, yeah, we settin’ thе trends, we up in this b**ch and we’ll do it again, again, again, again…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Trinity Rodman and Bose. Viewers can see Leray amping up everyone around her — including the director — as they look to accomplish every goal in front of them.

On Sunday (June 25), Leray assisted the legendary Busta Rhymes as he received his lifetime achievement honor during the 2023 BET Awards (above). Following her performance of “Players,” she took to Instagram to thank her predecessor for the opportunity.

“You are an icon in so many ways! Thank you for allowing me to share the stage with you,” she said to the Flipmode pioneer before giving credit to the ones who created her outfit, a tribute to frontrunners of the culture in itself. “Shout out [OtheezY] for pulling this look off! I had an idea and the way her and [KRONE] brought it to life, I couldn’t even imagine! Hip hop forever… [Fullout Cortland], thank you so much for believing in me, b**ch, we ATE! Get ready for our journey!”

Press play on “Get Loud” below.