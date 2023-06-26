Photo: Screenshot from Coi Leray’s “Get Loud” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

On Friday (June 23), Coi Leray blessed the masses with her sophomore LP, COI, which contains 16 songs and additional appearances from David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. Shortly after the album’s release, the New Jersey-based talent dropped off a visual for “Get Loud,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced effort that sees her rapping about getting the party started over a nostalgic sample.

“Baby, move your hip, don’t break it, we don’t come for the spot, we take it, really running this s**t like Matrix, got ’em mad, take a look at their faces, all this a**, yeah, I feel like Kim, margarita got a b**ch on 10, trendsettеr, yeah, we settin’ thе trends, we up in this b**ch and we’ll do it again, again, again, again…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Trinity Rodman and Bose. Viewers can see Leray amping up everyone around her — including the director — as they look to accomplish every goal in front of them.

On Sunday (June 25), Leray assisted the legendary Busta Rhymes as he received his lifetime achievement honor during the 2023 BET Awards (above). Following her performance of “Players,” she took to Instagram to thank her predecessor for the opportunity.

“You are an icon in so many ways! Thank you for allowing me to share the stage with you,” she said to the Flipmode pioneer before giving credit to the ones who created her outfit, a tribute to frontrunners of the culture in itself. “Shout out [OtheezY] for pulling this look off! I had an idea and the way her and [KRONE] brought it to life, I couldn’t even imagine! Hip hop forever… [Fullout Cortland], thank you so much for believing in me, b**ch, we ATE! Get ready for our journey!”

Press play on “Get Loud” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Coi Leray
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Boosie Badazz is back outside after being detained on gun charge

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Boosie Badazz is back outside after being detained on gun charge

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More