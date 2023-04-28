After dropping off her “Bops” single yesterday (April 27), Coi Leray is back again 24 hours later to follow up with “My Body” today (April 28). The back-to-back releases were powered by producer Johnny Goldstein and arrived on the heels of her successful “Players” hit. On the new track, the New Jersey-bred star raps about knowing her worth:

“Yeah, please don’t fall in love with me, I do not have the time (Do not the have time), this expensive p**sy, so you gotta pay the price (Gotta pay the price)/ Just because you want it doesn’t mean you get to try (Yeah, run lil’ man, cry), say hello to kitty, then I tell his a**, ‘Goodbye’ (Haha, mwah)/ Don’t play me for weak ho (Uh-uh), keep another on the side, that’s a cheat code (Nope), yeah, hit ’em, send ’em back like rеpo’ (Yeah)/ All the chains on frío (Uh), lyin’-a** head likе a Leo (Liar)”

The 25-year-old artist also recently sat down with Eddie Francis for an interview on Apple Music 1, where she opened up about why she felt compelled to create a body positivity anthem. “I’ve dealt with the body shaming situation my whole entire career. Shout out to all the slim women out there. I feel like I actually paved that way in the music industry for a slim woman to just finally be accepted, honestly, after a very long time,” she said.

Leray’s last full-length release was her Trendsetter album in April 2022, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals from the project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new “My Body” single down below.