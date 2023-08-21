On Friday (Aug. 18), FOX 13 reported that a man was shot and killed near a BP gas station in South Memphis, which many on social media began to speculate was the brother of hometown hero Blac Youngsta. On Sunday (Aug. 20), the Collective Music Group associate confirmed the news in a series of emotionally charged messages on Instagram.

“I love you, baby brother, rest up. I’m gon’ make the world pay, I swear to God. Nobody safe,” Youngsta said in regard to his fallen sibling, who AllHipHop identified as Tomanuel Benson. “Standing over everybody. I’m ready for whatever come with this s**t. It’s okay. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gonna feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”

He continued, “Gon’ make sure they feel me, I promise. Life will never be the same. But God got me. I’m the strongest man in the world.”