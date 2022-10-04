Back in May, Blac Youngsta released his latest body of work 4LIFE, which contained 23 tracks and additional features from Yo Gotti, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, BIG30, Pooh Shiesty, Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Jairmy, Cyyung, and more. Yesterday (Oct. 3), the Memphis star unveiled a new visual from that album for “Shoot At Some,” a Rasta Papii and Yakree-produced offering that’s full of bars about wealth and street life:

“I’m tryna go cop a coupe or something, it’s overdue or something, this lil’ b**ch, she cum, she staring at me, she tryna chew or something, when it get late night, come through or something, come with your crew or something, hit her from the back, grip on this d**k, like a Bazooka or something, I told an opp, ‘I want the smoke now,’ he tried to Google something, then I upped that cig and let off shots, like Freddy Krueger or something, my lil’ n**ga had three to the left, he repping blue or something…”

The accompanying clip for “Shoot At Some” comes courtesy of GT Films and shows Blac Youngsta under different variations of red lighting. Viewers can catch him with a couple of beautiful women, in a room covered with newspaper articles, watching TV with his crew, and more.

4LIFE follows F**k Everybody 3, which made landfall in 2020 with 14 songs and contributions from the likes of Lil Migo, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Swae Lee, J90, and Stunna 4 Vegas. That year also saw Youngsta teaming up with fellow CMG peer Moneybagg Yo for the joint effort Code Red, a well-received project that peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Press play on Blac Youngsta’s “Shoot At Some” video below. If you missed it, you can stream 4LIFE in its entirety here.