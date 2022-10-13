Yesterday (Oct. 12), Blac Youngsta marked his return to wax with a new single titled “More Than A Man,” which is full of boastful bars about the rapper’s financial success:

“I’ve been a hustler, but that was normal, mama raised a killer, told her I’m more than a man, lil’ bruh out the gym, and my lil’ b**ch off the xan, I ran up the scrilla, n**gas thought that I was playin’, multimillion dollar n**ga, I’m invested in a lot of land, I wake and bake, then I shake, I can’t lie, rap n**gas fake, so I’ma choose not to fake, I peep game and separate, ‘fore I go out bad ’bout a b**ch, I go home and masturbate, I got a house on a lake, I can’t lie, I never stay, told her if she was smart, she’d do what I say…”

Courtesy of GT Films, fans can also check out a visual for “More Than A Man.” The clip matches the song’s subject matter with shots of the Memphis star getting a haircut, chilling in a Rolls-Royce, and riding through the streets in a drop-top Lamborghini.

Back in May, Youngsta blessed the masses with his latest body of work 4LIFE, a 23-song offering with additional features from 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, BIG30, Pooh Shiesty, Yo Gotti, Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Migo, and more. A couple of months later, he would join the rest of his fellow Collective Music Group peers for the compilation Gangsta Art, appearing on standout cuts like “Steppers,” “Paparazzi,” “Wait In Line,” and the project’s title track. Outside of his own work, Youngsta could also be heard on more recent drops like Yo Gotti’s “No Competition,” Lil Migo’s “Dangerous,” and Mozzy’s “Make The News.” Press play on Blac Youngsta’s “More Than A Man” video below.