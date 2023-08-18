Today (Aug. 18), Russ unveiled his new LP, SANTIAGO, which consists of 13 tracks and zero features. Lucas Quinn, Marow, Carat, Broke Boi, Chris LaRocca, UNKWN, Tyler James, and more assisted the Atlanta-based talent on the album’s production.

Shortly after his new body of work made landfall, Russ took to Instagram to share a clip of him playing his music for Dr. Dre in the legendary beatsmith’s studio. “A big part of this album is about validating yourself and chasing your own approval. But I can’t lie, Dr. Dre’s approval feels good as f**k!” the independent rapper exclaimed. “But above all, it was you all along. I’m five shots of tequila deep. This is crazy.”