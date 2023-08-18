Today (Aug. 18), Russ unveiled his new LP, SANTIAGO, which consists of 13 tracks and zero features. Lucas Quinn, Marow, Carat, Broke Boi, Chris LaRocca, UNKWN, Tyler James, and more assisted the Atlanta-based talent on the album’s production.
Shortly after his new body of work made landfall, Russ took to Instagram to share a clip of him playing his music for Dr. Dre in the legendary beatsmith’s studio. “A big part of this album is about validating yourself and chasing your own approval. But I can’t lie, Dr. Dre’s approval feels good as f**k!” the independent rapper exclaimed. “But above all, it was you all along. I’m five shots of tequila deep. This is crazy.”
Back in June, Russ explained the meaning behind SANTIAGO and its striking artwork. “This album represents my mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional journey to my treasure,” he said on social media. “The journey at times wasn’t and isn’t pretty. I’ve put myself through the ringer and beat myself up quite a bit along the way. The front cover depicts externally what that sort of psychological warfare looks like.”
He continued, “SANTIAGO is my journey to self-love and self-mastery while touching on the obstacles that have provided resistance along the way. Feelings of emptiness, inadequacy, imposter syndrome, doubt, anger, shame (to name a few), and ultimately issues from my childhood that have shown up in my adult life. It’s my attempt to understand, navigate and heal… I hope that by listening to me face my own emotions, you all gain the courage to face your own.”
SANTIAGO follows May’s CHOMP 2.5 EP, an extension of the 2021 release CHOMP 2. Prior to that, Russ liberated another short play titled If Not Now, When? in 2022. Outside of his own work, he contributed to recent drops like Lauren Jauregui’s “Wolves,” Seyi Vibez’s “Gangsta (Remix),” and Statik Selektah’s “Limbo.”
