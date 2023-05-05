Photo: Cover art for Russ’ “Fire” song
By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Last week, Russ uploaded a TikTok of him experimenting with elements of soft rock. Fans responded to the clip so well that he decided to polish up the track and drop it in full today (May 5). Titled “Fire,” the new offering was also paired with the announcement that Chomp 2.5 is officially on the way. On the freshly released song, Russ sings about wanting to make things work with his love interest:

“Tell your friend you’ll call her back, tell your friend you’ll call her back/ And I just love how you always know when I’m stressin’ you, at least, wish that I could be everything you need me to be (Everything)/ Yeah, that you need me to be, you got something that I want, I desire/ I got something that you need, I’m your fire, yeah, yeah, I’m your fire, yeah/ Don’t you worry, don’t you worry, darlin’, I’m all in”

Back in April 2022, the “Best On Earth” artist unveiled his most recent body of work, If Not Now, When? That project was a follow-up to 2021’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. Chomp 2 housed a wealth of impressive features from names like Ransom, Papoose, Westside Gunn, Styles P, Big Sean, Joey Bada$$, Big K.R.I.T., and plenty others.

The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, The Game, Styles P,  Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more. Since then, he has dropped several charting hits, including “Take You Back” with Kehlani and “Ugly” with Lil Baby. Outside of his own releases, Russ can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Distante de Tudo” by Orochi, “Reason” by Asake,” and more.

Be sure to press play on Russ’ brand new “Fire” song down below.

