By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Russ continues to keep his fans satisfied with another weekly offering. After treating fans with recent drops like “Bet,” “Last Night,” “That Was Me,” “Too Much,” and “Home,” the New Jersey-born artist returned today (Feb. 3) with “Can’t Get This Right.” On the self-produced track, he croons about wanting to figure out how to make a relationship work instead of giving up:

“Can’t get this right, a thousand tries in, yeah, won’t hit me back, I guess I’m vibin’, yeah/ What are we doin’, why we fightin? Yeah, girl are you runnin’, are you ridin? Yeah/ Don’t wanna be alone but maybe we should go/ ‘Cause we can’t get this right, we can’t get this right, no, fussin’ and fightin’, we barely gettin’ our worth in”

Prior to the release, Russ posted a clip that broke down the series of events that led to “Can’t Get This Right” being made. “Behind the scenes process on how I come up with a lotta my hooks,” he explained on Instagram. “Get on the mic and just be free with it. If you can just get your brain out of the way and let your soul take the wheel, you usually get to the good stuff.

Back in April of 2022, the “Best On Earth” artist unveiled his most recent body of work, If Not Now, When? That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more. Since then, he has dropped some charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani and “Ugly” with Lil Baby.

Be sure to press play on Russ’ brand new “Can’t Get This Right” track down below.

