Photo: Cover art for Russ’ ‘CHOMP 2.5’ EP
By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

On Friday (May 12), Russ dropped off a new EP titled CHOMP 2.5, which consists of six songs and production from the likes of 9th Wonder, The Alchemist, Boi-1da, Havoc, and Statik Selektah. In addition, fans were treated to short clips for “Buckle Up Freestyle” and “Perfectionist,” the latter of which sees the Atlanta-based star getting introspective.

“I’m a recovering perfectionist, a self-destructive specialist, my 32nd session with my therapist is evidence, that I can’t see I’ve made it, I’m like Dee Brown, wow, I gotta couple chapters, I’m ashamed to read out loud, I’m workin’ on it, though I’m tryna be more patient with myself, I robbed myself of so much joy, I’m making payments to myself, I’m still in debt tho, need to take my coat off, settle in, ignore the dress code, I know that the hardest step is walking past my threshold…”

CHOMP 2.5 is the latest from an impressive series that began with 2020’s CHOMP, a five-song offering with assists from Ab-Soul, DJ Premier, Busta Rhymes, KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher, and Black Thought. A year later, Russ kept the momentum going with CHOMP 2, a 14-track body of work with collaborations alongside Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica, Wale, Joey BADA$$, Conway The Machine, and more.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Russ opened up about getting into music.

“I always feel like music kind of got into me and I was just always around it in my house, as far as my dad was always singing and there was always music being played, but he didn’t play any instruments,” he explained. “So, he didn’t like pass that down to me, but his dad — my grandfather, taught me guitar, and that was kind of the door opening into the whole music world for me.”

Press play on CHOMP 2.5 and the aforementioned videos below.

