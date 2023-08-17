Today (Aug. 17), Giggs officially marks his return with Zero Tolerance, an 18-song effort with a wealth of assists from Popcaan, Dave East, Jadakiss, 21 Savage, Potter Payper, and more. The project was led by the Diddy-assisted cut “Mandem.”

The album’s self-titled opener is perfect for longtime supporters and relative newcomers who are in need of an introduction. “It’s leaders of the new school, I’m Busta on ‘Scenario,’ I’m more Frank Lucas than Lucky Luciano,” the South London veteran raps over Louis Aura’s smooth production.

Zero Tolerance arrives three years after the well-received mixtape Now Or Never, which contained collaborations alongside the likes of Santan Dave, Jorja Smith, Obongjayar, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Prior to that, fans were treated to Giggs’ critically acclaimed fifth studio LP, Big Bad…, which was released in 2017 and debuted at No. 6 and No. 1 on the UK Official Albums and UK Hip Hop and R&B Albums charts, respectively.