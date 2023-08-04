In July, Giggs announced his sixth studio LP, Zero Tolerance, which fans will be able to check out when it arrives in August. On Thursday (Aug. 3), he liberated the project’s lead single, “Mandem,” a LouisAura-produced drop that features Diddy. The hard-hitting track contains lines from the South London emcee about street life, wealth, and more.

“Straight, it’s out my hands if you trouble it, my mandem’ll let it bang ’cause we govern it, yeah, you swingin’ hands then we scufflin’, they sayin’, you loadin’ up, boy, you bufferin’, yeah, quarter juice, just caught a boost, my jacket’s drippy, it’s waterproof, look, what time is it? It’s quarter two, I’m with the big dawgs, I just caught a pooch…”

The matching video was directed by Buck and Myles Whittingham and shows Giggs kicking it with his Bad Boy counterpart at a palatial residence in an unknown location. In addition, Hollowman can be spotted connecting with groups of different nationalities across the pond.

“Mandem” isn’t Diddy‘s first collaboration with a British artist on wax. Along with Dirty Money, the billionaire mogul recruited Skepta for a grime remix of the Last Train to Paris standout “Hello Good Morning.” The updated version ended up landing on Skepta’s 2011 album, Doin’ It Again.

Zero Tolerance will follow 2020’s Now or Never, a 16-song body of work with assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tiny Boost, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Dave, Emeli Sandé, and more. In the years following, Giggs remained on the radar via loose drops like “Differences” with Rowdy Rebel, “Innocent,” “Da Maximum,” “Time,” and “Dog Mout” with Teejay. The SN1 frontman also raised his profile as one of the hottest featured artists, appearing alongside the likes of Ghetts, RAY BLK, Meek Mill, Pressa, M Huncho, Aitch, and Coi Leray. Press play on “Mandem” below.