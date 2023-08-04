In July, Giggs announced his sixth studio LP, Zero Tolerance, which fans will be able to check out when it arrives in August. On Thursday (Aug. 3), he liberated the project’s lead single, “Mandem,” a LouisAura-produced drop that features Diddy. The hard-hitting track contains lines from the South London emcee about street life, wealth, and more.
“Straight, it’s out my hands if you trouble it, my mandem’ll let it bang ’cause we govern it, yeah, you swingin’ hands then we scufflin’, they sayin’, you loadin’ up, boy, you bufferin’, yeah, quarter juice, just caught a boost, my jacket’s drippy, it’s waterproof, look, what time is it? It’s quarter two, I’m with the big dawgs, I just caught a pooch…”
The matching video was directed by Buck and Myles Whittingham and shows Giggs kicking it with his Bad Boy counterpart at a palatial residence in an unknown location. In addition, Hollowman can be spotted connecting with groups of different nationalities across the pond.
“Mandem” isn’t Diddy‘s first collaboration with a British artist on wax. Along with Dirty Money, the billionaire mogul recruited Skepta for a grime remix of the Last Train to Paris standout “Hello Good Morning.” The updated version ended up landing on Skepta’s 2011 album, Doin’ It Again.
Zero Tolerance will follow 2020’s Now or Never, a 16-song body of work with assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tiny Boost, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Dave, Emeli Sandé, and more. In the years following, Giggs remained on the radar via loose drops like “Differences” with Rowdy Rebel, “Innocent,” “Da Maximum,” “Time,” and “Dog Mout” with Teejay. The SN1 frontman also raised his profile as one of the hottest featured artists, appearing alongside the likes of Ghetts, RAY BLK, Meek Mill, Pressa, M Huncho, Aitch, and Coi Leray. Press play on “Mandem” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"
Trending
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment
“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!