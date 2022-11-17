The past few months have seen Giggs steadily building new momentum with well-received singles like “Da Maximum” and “Time.” Today (Nov. 17), he drops off another titled “Dog Mouf,” a collaboration with rising dancehall artist Teejay that boasts production from Jazzy T. The track is full of the street-oriented subject matter that the South London emcee is well-known for:

“I’m magnificent, I’m a wizard, she a witch, she maleficent, I ain’t impotent, but I’m difficult, roll up, get that big bread, that’s my dividend, big delivery, best deliver that, I ain’t listenin’, cry me a river then, ’cause I’m spiritual, I’m not innocent, f**k a miracle, I ride with the killers dem…”

Courtesy of Jay Will comes a matching visual for “Dog Mouf” that shows Giggs in an unknown location in Jamaica. Along with his Montego Bay counterpart, the rapper mobs heavy with a crew as ladies dance around him.

It’s been a couple of years since Giggs liberated his most recent effort, Now or Never, a 16-song offering with additional features from Kyze, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Aystar, Tiny Boost, Demarco, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Dave, and Emeli Sandé. His last official album, the top 10 success BIG BAD…, made landfall in 2019. Since then, Hollowman kept his fans fed with loose cuts like “Differences” with Rowdy Rebel, “Innocent,” “The Family” with Tiny Boost, and “Suffer” with Tion Wayne. Outside of his own work, he’s contributed to a wealth of notable songs from his equally important peers, including K-Trap’s “Shower Posse,” Max B’s “Bad To Tha Bone,” Ghetts’ “Crud,” Ray BLK’s “Games,” Meek Mill’s “Northside Southside,” M Huncho’s “Lean,” Aitch’s “Just Coz,” and NSG’s “Nyash.” Press play on Giggs and Teejay’s “Dog Mout” video below. Hopefully, a new full-length offering isn’t too far into the proverbial distance.