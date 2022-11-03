Photo: Video screenshot from Giggs’ “Time”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.03.2022

Last week, Giggs returned with a new single titled “Time,” a Dirty Saj and K1-produced offering that sees him reflecting on what he has accomplished in his life and career thus far:

“It’s only up from here, saw couple greys and touched my beard, still out here lookin’ young, just lost some hair, I’ve been swingin’ my sword, a musketeer, up early on that mornin’ rush for years, blueprint, buildin’ a construction, the wrong leaders, we’re leaded to destruction, I never trust ’em, I sold drugs, but never touched ’em, sold to customers then eruption, f**k the radio, I blew like a volcano, standin’ next to Kano, I’m posted up with Maino…”

Courtesy of Myles Whittingham comes a matching visual for “Time.” The clip shows Giggs rapping into a hanging microphone in a room completely covered with video screens, all of which change to different shots to match the song’s subject matter.

It’s been a couple of years since Giggs liberated the commercial mixtape Now or Never, a 16-song offering with additional features from Kyze, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Aystar, Tiny Boost, Demarco, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Dave, and Emeli Sandé. His last official album, the top 10 success BIG BAD…, made landfall in 2019. Since then, the South London veteran kept his fans fed with loose cuts like “Differences” with Rowdy Rebel, “Innocent,” “Da Maximum,” “The Family” with Tiny Boost, and “Suffer” with Tion Wayne. Outside of his own work, he’s contributed to a wealth of notable songs from his peers, including K-Trap’s “Shower Posse,” Max B’s “Bad To Tha Bone,” Ghetts’ “Crud,” Ray BLK’s “Games,” Meek Mill’s “Northside Southside,” M Huncho’s “Lean,” Aitch’s “Just Coz,” and NSG’s “Nyash.”

Press play on Giggs‘ “Time” video below. Hopefully, a new body of work lies somewhere on the horizon.

