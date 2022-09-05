It’s been a couple of years since Giggs released his latest body of work Now Or Never, which contained 16 hard-hitting cuts and additional features from Kyze, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tiny Boost, DeMarco, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Dave, and Emeli Sandé. Since then, the South London legend has blessed fans with loose cuts like “Differences” and “Innocent.” Outside of his own work, his deep voice could also be heard on songs like K-Trap’s “Shower Posse,” Max B’s “Bad To The Bone,” Ghetts’ “Crud,” RAY BLK’s “Games,” Sarkodie’s “Round 2,” Meek Mill’s “Northside Southside,” M Huncho’s “Lean,” and Lethal Bizzle’s “Dapper Dan.”

Last week, Giggs dropped off another quality single titled “Da Maximum,” which sees production from Cage, LNK, and Nuki. The hard-hitting offering should satisfy longtime Giggs fans, much in part thanks to the street-oriented rhymes that the UK talent is well-known for:

“I got my gun on me, I’m with the killys, I got my gang on the hunt for the spinach, you set it up and I’ve come the finish, man’ll run up on you, I’m in your city, Dolce & Gabbana, my jumpers are fitted, she came and sat on my lap and I hit it, I make the savages jump on the critic, told ’em I would, said I couldn’t, I did it, told her to pull, she came ’bout 11, my b** ch is rich and she came with a present, she’s in the place in array with my presence, shooter beside me, he stay with the Desert…”

“Da Maximum” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Hundo, which places Giggs in both his hometown of Peckham and Brooklyn, NYC. It’s clear that the “Walk In Da Park” rapper has respect on both sides of the pond, as the video boasts shots of high-end vehicles, a mob of supporters, and more. Check out “Da Maximum” for yourself below.