Photo: Screenshot from Kwengface and Giggs’ “Water” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Soon, fans will get to check out Kwengface‘s new project The Memoir, which will consist of 17 hard-hitting cuts and additional features from Reekz MB, Knucks, Lancey Foux, SL, S Loud, Yung Fume, and more. Last Friday (March 31), the masked emcee unveiled a new visual from the forthcoming release for “Water,” a collaboration alongside Giggs. Over production from Kill Bill, Jay Cactus, and Bassyy, the two U.K. stars rap about street life and hard-earned wealth.

“Wush and push, I need a leng ting like Lola Brooke, I learned how to whip from Terms, I can’t even lie, this ain’t no good book, used to leave my mash on whip, wake up, left my stick in the bush, man, now get your headback took, who’s that ringin’? An unknown caller, all my opp boys swimmin’, dip splash, all of them water, when I step in the cut, hide your mum, sister and daughter, all my guys are ballers, drip, drip, drip they in water, look, who’s that ringin’?”

The accompanying clip for “Water” comes courtesy of Don Prod and takes place in Peckham, South London, where both Kwengface and Giggs were raised. Viewers can catch them mobbing heavy outside of a McDonald’s and under a nearby bridge.

Press play on Kwengface and Giggs‘ “Water” video. You can also check out the full tracklisting for The Memoir (out April 14) below.

The Memoir tracklist:

  1. “Ben10”
  2. “Water” feat. Giggs
  3. “Dark Days” feat. Reekz MB
  4. “Freedom”
  5. “Double Back” feat. Karma and D Skeng
  6. “Pop” feat. ShaSimone
  7. “Aygb?”
  8. “Fashion Show” feat. Lancey Foux
  9. “For One” feat. SL
  10. “Old Skool”
  11. “Tun Up” feat. S Loud
  12. “Dropping Bullets”
  13. “My Way” feat. BOJ
  14. “Free the Guys” feat. D Skeng, Trizzac, Snoop, PS Hitsquad, and D Squeezo
  15. “Daily Duppy 2”
  16. “Siamese” feat. Knucks
  17. “B22’s” feat. Yung Fume

