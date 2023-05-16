Photo: Screenshot from Jorja Smith’s “Little Things” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

On Thursday (May 11), Jorja Smith unveiled a new single titled “Little Things.” Produced by P2J and New Machine, the upbeat number tells a love story about the British star’s run-in with someone at a party.

“I didn’t know that you’d be here tonight, saw you again, think this must be a sign, nothing you said, it was all in your eyes, can I get close, even for just one time? It’s the little things that gets me high, won’t you come with me and spend the night? Just a little thing for you and I, and if it’s meant to be, then that’s alright… with you, it’s such a sweet escape, so if we leave, will anybody notice?”

“Little Things” comes to life in a matching visual courtesy of Bolade Banjo. Following footage of a reporter asking passersby about what attracts them, viewers can then see Smith performing alongside a DJ at a packed function — all as a couple gets intimate in the middle of the crowd.

Back in 2018, Smith liberated her debut LP, Lost & Found, a 12-song effort with contributions from Cadenza, Jason Pound, Michael Uzowuru, Tom Misch, Charlie Perry, Jeff Kleinman, Joel Compass, and more. The project received universal acclaim and peaked within the top three of the U.K. Albums chart following its debut. Since then, she’s continued her momentum with an EP — 2021’s Be Right Back — and dope cuts like “Be Honest” with Burna Boy, “I Can’t Be My Old Self Forever,” “Make It Right,” “Rose Rouge,” “By Any Means,” “Come Over” with Popcaan, and “Try Me.” She’s also appeared on songs like AJ Tracey’s “Ladbroke Grove,” Maverick Sabre’s “Slow Down,” Giggs’ “Im Workin,” Jaykae’s “1000 Nights,” Dave’s “Survivor’s Guilt,” FKA twigs’ “darjeeling,” and Brent Faiyaz’s “VILLAIN’S THEME.” Press play on “Little Things” below.

