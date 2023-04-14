Photo: Screenshot from Jorja Smith’s “Try Me” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Today (April 14), Jorja Smith officially returned with “Try Me,” her first release of the year available via her independent label, FAMM. The stunning accompanying video was directed by Amber Grace Johnson and shot around the suburbs of Marseille, France. Produced by duo DAMEDAME*, the new record features a drum-heavy instrumental that serves as the perfect bed for the songstress’ tantalizing lyrics:

“Ask me about me again, you know it hurts to feel it/ You should read between these lines, ask me about me again even when my heart declines/ Nothing works when I don’t, go ‘head try me, ’cause I’m safe behind these walls/ Think you can take me through the fog where I’m no challenge, childish, childish, yeah, you, you can try me/ I’ve changed, there’s only been one thing that I’ve changed”

“The dancer, Andrea Bou Othmane, embodies a bull that represents the world and its opinions out of my control,” Smith said via press release about the symbolism in the visual.

In 2018, the 25-year-old singer released her debut project, Lost & Found, a 12-song offering that housed breakout hits like “Blue Lights” and “Teenage Fantasy.” She followed up in 2021 with Be Right Back, which included a sole assist from Shaybo and production by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Guilty Beatz. “Be Right Back did exactly what I wanted it to do. It was a little waiting room, so people knew I was coming back,” she said at the time in a statement.

Outside of her own releases, Smith can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “darjeeling” by FKA twigs, “Patience” by Wesley Joseph, “Nobody But You” by Sonder, and “Mama” with Ludwig Göransson, the last of which appeared on the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Be sure to press play on Jorja Smith’s brand new “Try Me” music video down below.

