A few months ago, Sasha Keable tapped in with Jorja Smith for their collaboration single “Killing Me.” This year so far, Sasha has gifted fans with a few singles, including cuts like “Exception” and “Don’t Get Lost.” The two have now decided to come together once again to bring forth a brand new acoustic rendition of “Killing Me,” which sees the duo exchanging reflective lyrics over some soft guitar strums:

What has your heart been like? It used to spend weeks on my mind/ But it’s been seven months of these lies, you know it hasn’t felt right/ I need to be loved by myself, before I’ll love someone else, and that’s not you, that’s not you anymore

Keable also made sure to take some time to speak about the song and she revealed the inspiration behind the accompanying music video came from another well-loved clip. “Jorja and I really wanted this video to be reflective of a real traditional duet, and Olivia did just that,” she said. “We actually used Beyoncé and Shakira ‘Beautiful Liar’ as a reference; we wanted the styling to be same same but different, respecting both our individual styles but allowing fleeting moments of not knowing who was who.”

After sharing her Be Right Back EP last year, Jorja Smith returned in August with a new single “All Of This.” Produced by Grammy-nominated producer & DJ Guilty Beatz, the track draws inspiration from Amapiano. Be Right Back was the first body of work from Jorja since her 2019 critically-acclaimed Lost & Found debut album. Lost & Found was nominated for a Mercury Prize, won her a second BRIT Award for British Female Solo Artist, and earned her a nomination for Best New Artist at the GRAMMY Awards.

Be sure to press play on Sasha Keable’s brand new music video “Killing Me” featuring Jorja Smith down below.