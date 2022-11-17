Today (Nov. 17), Rich Brian returns with his latest single, “Vivid,” and recruited $NOT for the assist. The new track is produced by the Indonesian rapper himself and is the official follow-up to his Brightside EP from earlier this year. “Vivid” arrives paired with a Grant Spanier-directed visual that sees the two spend their day at a trippy golf course. As things start to take a crazy turn, Brian opens up the track with his smooth introduction bars:

“It’s the weekend, better live your life, lil b**ch, you got no reruns/ Tryna make a pilot but for every season, thank you for the memories/ I don’t do much in a day, that’s why I got these vivid dreams, all your friends are fake, they lie ’bout you/ They don’t ride for you, only smiling for the cameras/ They don’t got five on it, they don’t, no, I can’t vibe with it, seven days inside a week/ How you gon’ waste your time with ’em? Ayy, uh, too much on my motherf**kin’ mind”

“This song was the result of this one week I started listening to Musiq Soulchild and thought to myself, ‘What if there’s hard a** 808s on this and turns out it sounds pretty good?’” Brian said of the track via press release.

In terms of what $NOT has been up to, his most recent body of work was February’s Ethereal, a 14-track project that boasted strong guest features from Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, and Teddi Jones. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying music videos for cuts like “Benzo,” “5AM,” and the Rocky-assisted “Doja.”

Be sure to press play on Rich Brian’s brand new “Vivid” music video featuring $NOT down below.