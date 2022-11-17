Photo: “Vivid” cover ar
By Regina Cho
  /  11.17.2022

Today (Nov. 17), Rich Brian returns with his latest single, “Vivid,” and recruited $NOT for the assist. The new track is produced by the Indonesian rapper himself and is the official follow-up to his Brightside EP from earlier this year. “Vivid” arrives paired with a Grant Spanier-directed visual that sees the two spend their day at a trippy golf course. As things start to take a crazy turn, Brian opens up the track with his smooth introduction bars:

“It’s the weekend, better live your life, lil b**ch, you got no reruns/ Tryna make a pilot but for every season, thank you for the memories/ I don’t do much in a day, that’s why I got these vivid dreams, all your friends are fake, they lie ’bout you/ They don’t ride for you, only smiling for the cameras/ They don’t got five on it, they don’t, no, I can’t vibe with it, seven days inside a week/ How you gon’ waste your time with ’em? Ayy, uh, too much on my motherf**kin’ mind”

“This song was the result of this one week I started listening to Musiq Soulchild and thought to myself, ‘What if there’s hard a** 808s on this and turns out it sounds pretty good?’” Brian said of the track via press release.

In terms of what $NOT has been up to, his most recent body of work was February’s Ethereal, a 14-track project that boasted strong guest features from Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, and Teddi Jones. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying music videos for cuts like “Benzo,” “5AM,” and the Rocky-assisted “Doja.”

Be sure to press play on Rich Brian’s brand new “Vivid” music video featuring $NOT down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rich Brian
Singles
Snot

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
View More