Currently, $NOT is out on the road for the 40-city “Grey Day Tour” alongside $uicideboy$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, Maxo Kream, and more guests. As the journey is nearing its end, the “Doja” rapper released his latest single over the weekend titled “Simple.” On the track, $NOT insists that his lavish lifestyle comes naturally:

When I wake up, all I think about is gettin’ paid (Yeah) and I don’t got a b**ch in my face playin’ games (Uh-uh)/ I want money, and I can’t think about a different thing (Go), I want money, I’ll show you how to get it different ways (Hahaha)/ I want money, I talk about that s**t everyday (Yeah, go), and I scope it, posted with the bros in the crib (Phew, phew)/ You won’t cuff a h**, even though she on my d**k (Why?), and bro, I got a problem ’cause these n***as don’t listen (Yeah)

“Simple” is the official follow-up release to last month’s “Immaculate” offering. It also arrived paired with a Mikey Rare-directed music video that takes place in Poland. In the visual, $NOT displays a wide variety of trippy scenarios that bring his lyrics to life.

$NOT’s most recent body of work was February’s Ethereal, a 14-track project that boasted strong guest features from Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, and Teddi Jones. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying music videos for cuts like “Benzo,” “5AM,” and the Rocky-assisted “Doja.” Prior to Ethereal was his 2020 Beautiful Havoc album, which was led by well-received singles like “Life,” “Like Me” with iann dior, and “Sangria” with Denzel Curry.

Be sure to press play on $NOT’s brand new music video for “Simple” down below.