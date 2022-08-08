Currently, $NOT is out on the road for his 40-city “Grey Day Tour” alongside $uicideboy$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, Maxo Kream, and more guests. Amidst the excitement, the Floridian rapper released his new single “Immaculate” over the weekend, a close follow-up to his “Ms. Porter” single from last month. “Immaculate” arrives paired with a grungy music video that sees $NOT take over a gas station with his crew. On the track, he matches his relaxed flow with GeeohhS’ sonically experimental production:

I’m smokin’ and rollin’ and chokin’, my mind don’t be open for none of that bulls**t (Yeah)/ While I run to the ocean, my feet in slow motion, somebody come help me, I’m trippin’ (Trippin’)/ Just give me one moment, I’m full of emotions, my cup filled with poison, I’m sippin’ (Yeah)/ I put trust myself and nobody else (Why?), especially these women (Why?)

They lie and they steal, and they cheat (That’s right), I don’t why these n***as can’t see (Why?)/ I don’t why these b**ches can’t leave (Why?), I f**k ’em and dub ’em, I pass, I leave (Yeah)

Back in Februrary, SNOT unleashed his Ethereal project, a 14-track body of work that boasts a strong list of features from Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, and newcomer Teddi Jones. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for cuts like “Benzo,” “5AM,” and the A$AP Rocky-assisted “Doja.” His last body of work before Ethereal was his 2020 album, Beautiful Havoc, which was led by singles like “Life,” “Like Me” with iann dior, and “Sangria” with Denzel Curry.

Be sure to press play on $NOT’s brand new music video for “Immaculate” down below.