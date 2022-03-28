By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2022

Back in February, $NOT officially blessed fans with his latest body of work, Ethereal. The new project includes 14 tracks and boasts a strong list of features including Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$ and newcomer Teddi Jones. Ethereal debuted at #66 on the Billboard 200. To celebrate its continued success, $NOT has returned today (Mar. 28) to present his latest visual from the project. In the freshly released “5 AM” clip, $NOT takes the ride of his life through the night as he delivers his bars:

Smoke a blunt right now, roll a ‘Wood (Let’s go) bruh, I’m up and down in your hood (Yeah)/ Man, I wish a bitch n***a would (Yeah, fuck that bitch) smokin’ all this gas in the hood (Huh?)/ Blowin’ all this gas, Hazelwood (Fuck) I just wanna know where you from (Where the fuck you at?) hundred round bullet, it’s a drum/ Light a n***a up like the sun (Yeah) light a nigga up like the sun (Yeah)/ Don’t let him run (Lets go) we gon’ be up ’til like 5 AM, 5 AM, 5 AM, 5 AM/ 

Preceding the release, $NOT gave fans an exciting taste of what was to come by dropping off “Doja,” his single with A$AP Rocky. The accompanying music video is directed by HIDJI, produced by AWGE, and features an intro from none other than legendary MTV VJ John Norris. His last body of work before this was his 2020 album Beautiful Havoc. That album arrived on Oct. 30th via 300 Entertainment. In terms of visuals from Beautiful Havoc, we have been able to enjoy cuts like “Life,” “Like Me” with iann dior and “Sangria” with Denzel Curry.

Be sure to press play on $NOT’s brand new music video for “5 AM” down below.

