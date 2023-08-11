Tory Lanez has broken his silence after receiving 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. In a lengthy message shared on Instagram, the incarcerated artist continued to maintain his innocence.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me, I will never, never let no jail time eliminate me,” the statement read. “This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

The post continued, “I’ve faced adversity my whole life, and every time it looked like I’d lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall, and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

Lanez ended his statement by thanking his fans for their support. He also promised to see everyone soon.