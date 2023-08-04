The family of the 35-year-old man who died inside of a jail cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs has reached a $4 million settlement with Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to ABC News, Lashawn Thompson died in a mental health ward at the jail on Sept. 13, 2022 just three months after he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple battery. As previously reported by REVOLT, back in April of 2023, his sibling, Brad McCrae, spoke with 11 Alive. “I just got a phone call that [my] brother was found unresponsive,” he said. “He was definitely a heavyset guy and from those pictures, he looks totally different. He’s not the same person.” Graphic photos shared by the local news station showed Thompson’s torso covered in bites. “It looks like he wasn’t eating in jail or malnutrition or maybe the bed bugs did it,” McCrae added.