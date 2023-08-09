On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Tory Lanez received a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and many have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the matter. One such individual was Boosie Badazz, who reacted to the news via an IG Livestream with his fans.
“I think he came out good, bro. I don’t know how California work,” the Baton Rouge talent admitted. “I think he’ll only do five, that’s state time. S**t, in Louisiana? That n**ga would’ve did 40. A crime on a woman? Highly televised? 40, n**ga. No cap, n**ga. That n**ga would’ve got 40. I got 10 for third-offense marijuana, n**ga. Straight to Angola, n**ga. Not even off of rehab.”
Boosie continued, “He lucky he wasn’t in Louisiana, boy. I think state time, you don’t do nothing but half. Five years. He’ll do three years, a lil’ paper, he’ll be back out, you know, stronger than ever. Louisiana don’t play that, bro. A woman? Boy, you would’ve got 40, man. He ain’t gon’ do nothin’ but three years on that… I’d appeal it, but Louisiana don’t play that, bro… He gon’ be back. You can’t take his talent away, bro. He’ll be back.”
Back in December 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a gun. As legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reported, the disgraced Canadian artist spoke for several minutes during his Tuesday sentencing, calling Megan Thee Stallion “my friend” and “someone I still care for dearly to this day.” He also talked about how they bonded over the loss of their mothers. “We would sit there and drink, and drink until we got numb,” Lanez was said to have revealed in court.
