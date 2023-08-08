Writing a letter of support for Tory Lanez has landed Iggy Azalea in some hot water. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty in the shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion roughly eight months ago and is facing a lengthy prison term.
The sentencing hearing began on Aug. 7, although the final decision on how much time he will serve has not yet been handed down in the case. Prosecutors are requesting a prison term of 13 years, while Lanez’s lawyers are asking for probation. Court was scheduled to resume today (Aug. 8).
The judge in the case reportedly received more than 70 letters of support for the rapper and the courtroom held much of his family and friends. In addition to the note from Iggy, revealed by journalist Meghann Cuniff, the judge also received letters of support from two jailers, and a jail chaplain made a statement during the court proceedings. In her plea, the Australian rapper asked the judge to be lenient when imposing the sentence, which did not sit well with Megan Thee Stallion fans.
In response to the backlash, Iggy released a social media post claiming that she supports prison reform, not either side in this particular case. She also stated that she “never intended to publicly comment” on the matter.
The rapper tweeted, “For the record: 1). I have not been in touch with Tory for months. I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2). I don’t ‘support’ anyone. The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3). I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public?”
She added, “I never intended to publicly comment. 4). I am not in support of throwing away ANYone’s life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period. 5). I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves — I did. It’s not really that interesting, but I understand why it’s being sensationalized.”
