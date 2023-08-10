The hits just keep coming for Iggy Azalea over her letter of support for Tory Lanez in his court case for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper’s note was one of the 76 letters of support the judge received prior to sentencing Lanez for his actions in the incident during a drunken dispute in July 2020.

Earlier in the week, an uproar began after it was revealed that the letter from Iggy contained wording calling Lanez a great person and saying that he did not deserve a long prison term. As Iggy released a subsequent statement attempting to clarify her position on the matter, many became curious about what the note she sent to the judge really said.

The actual content was revealed in a Twitter post by Meghann Cuniff, a legal affairs journalist working in Los Angeles and Orange County. In the post, she published the letter in its entirety.

After reading, parts of Iggy’s message have raised eyebrows nationwide. The letter to the judge started with the artist sharing her status and accomplishments, ending that portion of her statement with the sentence, “In short, like yourself, I am great at what I do and am respected by my peers.” She continued on to state that she is an abuse survivor and would not write to the judge on behalf of an abuser.

As the letter continued, Iggy described her experiences with Lanez and his personality. She also revealed that he has been hired to work on the next album she will be releasing, which would provide him with a significant source of income upon returning home. It is unclear whether Iggy’s support helped Lanez with his case, as he was sentenced by the judge to 10 years in prison on Aug. 8.

