A spokesperson for both “Euphoria” and HBO has paid tribute to the passing of their rising star Angus Cloud.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” a joint statement on both of their Instagram accounts read.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cloud died in his family’s Oakland home. It was reported that he had “intensely struggled” coping with the recent death of his father, Conor Hickey. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family said in a statement given to TMZ yesterday (July 31).

They continued, “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud has been a fan-favorite on HBO’s hit series “Euphoria” for his role of Fezco, a friendly and lovable drug dealer. He co-starred in the teen drama alongside Zendaya, Storm Reid, Alexia Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, and more. Since the release in 2019, the show has scored numerous accolades, including a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Cloud also had roles in films such as The Line and North Hollywood and made appearances in music videos alongside Juice WRLD, Becky G, and Karol G.