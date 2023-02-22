Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Malcolm X’s family continues to demand justice. Yesterday (Feb. 21), two of his daughters, Ilyasah Shabazz and Qubilah Shabazz, along with attorney Ben Crump, officially announced plans to sue the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department, and others for $100 million in damages. They are accusing the agencies of playing a role in the late civil rights leader’s death and concealing evidence.

On the anniversary of the assassination, the news conference took place at the site of the former Audubon Ballroom in upper Manhattan — now called the Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center — where Malcolm X was fatally shot on Feb. 21, 1965.

“For years, our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder. We want justice served for our father,” said Ilyasah, who is also a co-administrator of her father’s estate. “The truth about the circumstances leading to the death of our father is important, not only to his family, but to many followers, many admirers… And it is our hope that litigation of this case will finally provide some unanswered questions. We want justice served for our father.”

She alleged that the agencies being sued “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.”

Many years later, there has been no official answer about who was responsible for the tragedy. As previously reported by REVOLT, Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, the two men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination, were exonerated in November of 2021. They received $36 million in settlement after spending decades in prison. Crump claimed the NYPD and the FBI “had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.”

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Malcolm X
Police Brutality
RIP
Shootings

