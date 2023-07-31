Known for his gripping performance as Fezco in HBO’s hit series “Euphoria,” actor Angus Cloud passed away in his family’s Oakland residence, sources confirm.

As reported by TMZ, the heartbroken family shared, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we bid farewell to an extraordinary individual today. In many unique ways, Angus touched our lives as an artist, a comrade, a sibling, and a son.”

His family expressed their grief by saying, “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The family further added, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Although the family remained tight-lipped about the specific circumstances surrounding his death, it’s insinuated that the actor’s death is somehow related to his struggle coping with his father’s demise.

Cloud’s career trajectory was on the rise in Hollywood. He’ll perhaps be most remembered for his breakout performance in “Euphoria,” in which he brilliantly portrayed Fezco from 2019 to 2022. He was joined by several other actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and several more.

The actor’s portfolio also boasted roles in films such as The Line and North Hollywood. He was also known for making appearances in music videos alongside artists like Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD.

In March 2022, Cloud defended “Euphoria” against accusations of glorifying drug use. He asserted that the show merely portrays the harsh realities faced by today’s adolescents and youth.